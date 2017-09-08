SOUTHWICK, Mass. – The Southwick Board of Health met Thursday night to discuss adding fluoride to the town’s water supply.

The board heard from Dr. John Fisher who has a dental practice in Salem and supports the initiative.

Those who oppose fluoride typically do so because of potential health concerns.

But Dr. Fisher says there are benefits for those who can’t afford to see dentists regularly.

“The underserved who can’t afford to see a dentist or don’t see a dentist on a regular basis,” said Dr. Fisher. “Obviously their benefit is much greater than someone who can afford to.”

The public was invited to the meeting, but no one, aside from the board, showed up.

