Community Water Fluoridation Trainings

“Speaking Up for Community Water Fluoridation” is being offered in partnership with the American Fluoridation Society. Continuing education credits are available. The training is free and lunch will be provided. The same training will take place on two dates at two locations. Please choose the one that works best for your schedule.

Pittsburgh: Wednesday, July 10, 2019

9 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m.

Lancaster: Thursday, July 11, 2019

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Please note there are two ways to participate: as a Team Member or as an Observer. Team Members will be asked to commit to fulfilling responsibilities to serve on the CWF Task Force, which includes being dispatched, sometimes on short notice, to attend and speak at public meetings where there are challenges to fluoridation in the region. Observers will have the same training as Team Members, but will have no obligation to serve on the Task Force.

For more information on PCOH (Pennsylvania Coalition for Oral Health)

http://paoralhealth.org

