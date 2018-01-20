The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors will meet on January 23rd at 6:00 p.m. in the Holbert Building.

There are several public presentations. Of note, the Human Resource Director will present findings from the Total Compensation Study covering County employee benefits recommendations.

Another is a presentation on fluoride in our county drinking water. The District Health Department’s recommendation is to maintain public drinking water treatment in line with requirements and recommendations of local, state, and federal agencies.

AGENDA FOR MEETING

Approval of Agenda

Public Presentations 6:02 PM (3 minutes per speaker)

Approval of the Consent Agenda – (Action Items)

Board Reports

Presentations Reports by Others

Closed Meeting

Adjournment

