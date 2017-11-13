Solvay (Brussels / Belgium; www.solvay.com) has started production of its “Solef” polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) in Changshu, Jiangsu / China (see Plasteurope.com of 03.08.2015), a spokeswoman told Plasteurope.com. It is the Belgian group’s third PVDF production plant worldwide, in addition to sites in Tavaux / France and West Deptford, New Jersey / USA.
The PVDF unit’s capacity in Changshu was not mentioned, but is estimated to be about 5,000 t/y. According to PIE’s Polyglobe database (www.polyglobe.net), Solvay’s total capacity of PVDF could rise to around 22,000 t/y. Solvay’s subsidiary Solexis produces “Tecnoflon” fluoroelastomers and vinylidene fluoride monomer, as well as high-performance (PEEK, PAEK and PPA) polymer compounds at its site.
PVDF is a fluoropolymer used in applications such as offshore oil and gas pipes, lithium-ion battery separator films and water purification membranes.
*Original article online at https://www.plasteurope.com/news/SOLVAY_t238331/
NOTES FROM FAN:
• Wikipedia on Polyvinylidene fluoride
• West Deptford, New Jersey, site produces PVDF
The West Deptford site was established in 1986 as Ausimont SpA, which was acquired by Solvay in 2002. In 2003 it changed its name to Solvay Solexis and was merged into Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, LLC in 2012, as it remains today. The site employs 140 people and produces fluorinated gases, 142b and VF2. It also produces poly vinilidene fluoride (PVDF), a semi-crystalline engineering thermoplastic and Tecnoflon, which is a fluorinated elastomer. The latter product is used on the Solvay Impulse airplane, an innovative plane that will fly around the world in 2015 fueled only by the sun. Solvay is a main sponsor and a technology partner.
