Solvay (Brussels / Belgium; www.solvay.com) has started production of its “Solef” polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) in Changshu, Jiangsu / China (see Plasteurope.com of 03.08.2015), a spokeswoman told Plasteurope.com. It is the Belgian group’s third PVDF production plant worldwide, in addition to sites in Tavaux / France and West Deptford, New Jersey / USA.

The PVDF unit’s capacity in Changshu was not mentioned, but is estimated to be about 5,000 t/y. According to PIE’s Polyglobe database (www.polyglobe.net), Solvay’s total capacity of PVDF could rise to around 22,000 t/y. Solvay’s subsidiary Solexis produces “Tecnoflon” fluoroelastomers and vinylidene fluoride monomer, as well as high-performance (PEEK, PAEK and PPA) polymer compounds at its site.

PVDF is a fluoropolymer used in applications such as offshore oil and gas pipes, lithium-ion battery separator films and water purification membranes.

*Original article online at https://www.plasteurope.com/news/SOLVAY_t238331/

NOTES FROM FAN:

• Wikipedia on Polyvinylidene fluoride

• West Deptford, New Jersey, site produces PVDF