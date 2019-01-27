Fluoride Action Network

State lawmaker pushes to add fluoride to Hawaii’s water

Source: KITV5 ABC | January 27th, 2019 | By Mika Miyashima
Location: United States, Hawaii

A lawmaker is pushing to add fluoride to the state’s public water system to promote oral health in Hawaii.

Senator Karl Rhoads explained reducing tooth decay is one of the reasons why he’s fighting for the change.

“We have the worst children’s dental health in the country.  We’re at number 50.  At the third grade level we have more cavities than any other state,” said Rhoads.

Rhoads said the four, big water systems of each county would be required to fluoridate their water.  It’s an idea he’s confident would be safe and cost-effective.

