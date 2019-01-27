“Fluoridation is a system that’s used all over the country, all over the world, that reduces cavities if you drink water that’s fluoridated,” said Rhoads.

Oahu resident and a father of two, Lennon Deleon, isn’t crazy on the idea.

“My daughter and my son go to dental appointments all the time and there’s certain restrictions on fluoride, they can only drop it once a day. How many times would they drink water in a day right? It’s a non organic chemical so, it’s a no for me,” explained Deleon.