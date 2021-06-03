Statement by NZ Dental Association on new review of fluoride in drinking water

Note from Fluoride Action Network:

This press release is on the new report on fluoridation by the Office of the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor. Do not count on the information in this report until you read the critiques of it as this report contains serious misinformation. Because of its length, a critique by FAN will take time. (EC)

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) completely supports the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor’s review of the most recent scientific evidence on water fluoridation. Yet again the science confirms community water fluoridation is a safe, and effective public health measure to reduce dental decay. This is unsurprising news, but again it is very helpful, as dentists continue to promote effective measures to reduce dental disease, and the pain and suffering that it causes in New Zealand.

– Dr Rob Beaglehole, community water fluoridation spokesperson, New Zealand Dental Association

*Original press release online at https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/GE2106/S00018/nzda-statement-on-the-pms-chief-science-advisors-fluoride-in-our-drinking-water-an-update-on-the-evidence.htm