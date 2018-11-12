Dog owners have been warned not to brush their pet’s teeth with human toothpaste after research suggested it was being seen as a solution to bad breath.

The RSPCA said the presence of fluoride in high-street toothpaste brands, along with the occasional use of the artificial sweetener xylitol, could prove toxic to dogs if swallowed.

It came as a survey of 2,000 owners showed nearly 8 per cent had tried to offset their hound’s halitosis by scrubbing their teeth with a human toothbrush and toothpaste.

Small doses of fluoride can give dogs diarrhoea and induce vomiting as it reduces the calcium in the blood and increases potassium levels, Dr Nicola Robinson, head of the Veterinary Poisons Information Service, said.

The presence of xylitol in certain types of toothpaste could prove even more serious – potentially leading to death if left untreated. Caroline Allen, London veterinary director at the RSPCA, said: “Not only will pets be less likely to tolerate the foaming and the minty flavour of human toothpaste but there is also a risk to their health from swallowing human toothpaste. “While there is a potential risk to pets from the ongoing swallowing of fluoride…the inclusion of the artificial sweetener xylitol in toothpastes is a more serious concern as this is much more toxic and products containing this ingredient should not be given to dogs.”