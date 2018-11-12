The presence of xylitol in certain types of toothpaste could prove even more serious – potentially leading to death if left untreated.
Caroline Allen, London veterinary director at the RSPCA, said: “Not only will pets be less likely to tolerate the foaming and the minty flavour of human toothpaste but there is also a risk to their health from swallowing human toothpaste.
“While there is a potential risk to pets from the ongoing swallowing of fluoride…the inclusion of the artificial sweetener xylitol in toothpastes is a more serious concern as this is much more toxic and products containing this ingredient should not be given to dogs.”