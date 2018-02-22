The science of using fluoride to prevent cavities is based on weak studies according to Dr. Bill Osmunson. He says that fluoride does little if anything to prevent cavities but it does a LOT to put your health in danger.

It’s linked to lowered IQ in children, dental fluorosis, bone cancer, thyroid disease, some cases of arthritis, and brain damage. It has no positive health benefit, it’s a poison that the FDA labels as a drug, and it is regularly added to water and promoted by the American Dental Association. It’s called Fluoride and Dr. Bill Osmunson and I tackle this issue on this week’s show.

One would think that it would be a no brainer to NOT put such a toxic substance in the water supply. But apparently, that's not the case.

Fluoride is a toxin and accumulates in all parts of the body and is very hard to remove once in the body. Some of the latest studies show that 30 % of our children have dental fluorosis, a condition that is damaging to the teeth and is a sign of over-fluoridation which some believe is a potentially serious problem. People are getting too much fluoride because there are so many different ways a person consumes fluoride for instance, people get fluoride from chemicals in food, cookware, and medications, not just in the water supply. Many people believe that fluoride should be taken out of water completely because the dose per person cannot be measured or controlled and too much fluoride can cause a number of health problems. The best thing anyone can do is to get a good quality water filtration unit and eat as healthy as possible and try not to have to take medications.

*Listen to the radio interview with Bill Osmunson, DDS, MPH, and read original article online at http://americaoutloud.com/stop-drugging-water-supply/

Note: No date is given for when the program aired in February, but it was available on of February 22.