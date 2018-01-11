Increasing Investments In Solar Power Energy In India And China Will Enhance The Demand For The Optical Coating In The Coming Years.

According to MarketIntelReports’ “Optical Coatings Market – By Type (Anti-Reflection, High Reflective, Beam Splitter & Filter Coatings); Material (Aluminum, Magnesium Fluoride, Calcium Fluoride); Technology (Electron Vapor Evaporation, Low Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition); Industry – Forecast 2016 – 2021.”)

An optical coating can be described as a combination of thin film layers of material deposited on lens or mirror. Its performance depends on the number of layers, their thickness, and the refractive index difference at the interfaces. This thin film coating is used in bulbs, lenses, mirrors, and prisms. It is prepared using metals, oxides, and rare earth metals. Increasing government support and subsidies for solar power generation drive the scope of the Optical Coatings Market. The fiber optic is also used in infrastructure and healthcare industries. Nanotechnology and Biotechnology have also made use of optical coatings.

Scope & Regional Forecast of the Optical Coatings Market

North America dominated the Optical Coatings Market during 2016. This trend is expected to continue due to the growth of electronics, automotive, and defence sectors. US, Canada, and Mexico contribute to the growth of thin film optical filters Strict government regulations in these countries will also push the demand for the market in the coming years.

Antireflection coating has applications in interference filter. It is used in the electronics and semiconductor industry like memory, power, and microprocessors. It can also be used in the construction industry.

High demand for advanced thin films is seen the economies of Asia Pacific like India and China. But high costs in R&D, environmental issues, and strict government regulations can restrict the market. The solar power industry has a growing demand for the optical interference coatings. This is the main driving force for the market.

Technological innovations have brought many changes for the industries in the recent years. Manufacturers have raised investments in research and development and have devised fabrication processes which are cost effective. This is done to meet the demand for optical coatings.

Segmentations & Key Players Involved in the Optical Coatings Market

The Optical Coatings Market can be broken down into various segments as follows:

Product Type- Anti-Reflection Coatings, High Reflective Coatings, Beam Splitter Coatings, Filter Coatings, and Others.

Material- Aluminium, Magnesium Fluoride, Calcium Fluoride, and Others.

Region- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the world.

Some of the key players involved in the Optical Coatings Market are as follows:

Nippon Sheet Glass Co

Abrisa Technologies

Newport Corporation

Inrad Optical

Artemis Optical Ltd

