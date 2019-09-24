Date Agency Title

Aug 20, 2019 9th Circuit Court Center for Food Safety, et al v. Andrew Wheeler, et al.

Petition for Review of the orders of the EPA to grant “the unconditional registration for new uses of the active ingredient sulfoxaflor and amending the registration of existing uses to remove restrictions.” [see US EPA for July 12, 2019, below)

July 27, 2019 The National Law Review EPA Registers Long-Term Uses for Sulfoxaflor

July 22, 2019 Business Mirror (Australia) EPA restores use of pesticide opposed by beekeepers

July 12, 2019 Beyond Pesticides USDA Shuts Down Data Collection on Honey Bees

July 10, 2019 US EPA Ecological Risk Assessment for Section 3 Registration for Various Proposed New Uses

June 19, 2019 National Sorghum Producers Statement of their need for Sulfoxaflor.

June 17, 2019 US EPA Pesticide Emergency Exemptions: Agency Decisions and State and Federal Agency Crisis Declarations. These states received exemptions for use of Sulfoxaflor: AL, AR, CA, GA, KS, LA, MS, MO, TN, TX, VA

June 17, 2019 Center for Biological Diversity Trump EPA OKs ‘Emergency’ Use of Bee-killing Pesticide on 13.9 Million Acres

May 2, 2019 Mongabay Brazil: Bolsonaro administration authorizes 150+ pesticides in first 100 days

Oct 29, 2018 Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry

66(45):11902-11908 Lethal Toxicity and Sublethal Metabolic Interference Effects of Sulfoxaflor on the Earthworm ( Eisenia fetida). Authors: Fang S, Zhang Y, You X, Sun P, Qiu J, Kong F.

Oct 17, 2018 Consumer Affairs Dow is trying to expand use of another pesticide linked to bee deaths

Sept 15, 2018 Agroecology and Rural Economics Research Corps New Sulfoxaflor Insecticide Harms Bees, by Doug Gurian-Sherman, Ph.D

Aug 15, 2018 Nature

561:109–112 . Sulfoxaflor exposure reduces bumblebee reproductive success, by Siviter H, Brown MJF, and Leadbeater E.

Aug 15, 2018 Nature An alternative to controversial pesticides still harms bumblebees, by Nigel E. Raine

Sept 30, 2016 Journal of Insect Science Impact of Feeding on Contaminated Prey on the Life Parameters of Nesidiocoris Tenuis (Hemiptera: Miridae) Adults. Authors: Wanumen AC, Sánchez-Ramos I, Viñuela E, Medina P, Adán Á.

Excerpt: “Metaflumizone and sulfoxaflor were classified as moderately harmful products because although the percentage of mortality was only 28 and 36%, respectively, both products caused a severe decrease in offspring production and longevity.”

May 12, 2016 US EPA Label for Sulfoxaflor insecticide Transform® WG.

For control or suppression of aphids, fleahoppers, plant bugs, stink bugs, whiteflies and certain psyllids, scales, and thrips in barley, Brassica (cole) leafy vegetables, bulb vegetables, canola (rapeseed), , fruiting vegetables, leafy vegetables (except Brassica), leaves of root and tuber vegetables, low growing berry (except strawberry), okra, ornamentals (herbaceous and woody), pistachio, pome fruits, root and tuber vegetables, potatoes, small fruit vine climbing (except fuzzy kiwifruit), stone fruits, succulent, edible podded, and dry beans, tree nuts, triticale, turfgrass, watercress, and wheat.

May 12, 2016 US EPA Label for Sulfoxaflor insecticide Closer® SC.

For control or suppression of aphids, fleahoppers, plant bugs, stink bugs, whiteflies and certain psyllids, scales, and thrips in barley, Brassica (cole) leafy vegetables, bulb vegetables, canola (rapeseed), fruiting vegetables, leafy vegetables (except Brassica), leaves of root and tuber vegetables, low growing berry (except strawberry), okra, ornamentals (herbaceous and woody), pistachio, pome fruits, root and tuber vegetables, potatoes, small fruit vine climbing (except fuzzy kiwifruit), stone fruits, succulent, edible podded, and dry beans, tree nuts, triticale, turfgrass, watercress, and wheat.

Nov 12,. 2015 US EPA Sulfoxaflor – Final Cancellation Order

Sept 11, 2015 Fluoride Action Network The Toxicity of Sulfoxaflor.

Excerpts from: Registration Decision for the New Active Ingredient Sulfoxaflor

Sept 11, 2015 Los Angeles Times Court revokes approval of insecticide, citing ‘alarming’ decline in bees

2015 Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) FAO-WHO Maximum Residue Levels for food commodities

Sept 10, 2015 9th Circuit Court Court’s decision on: Pollinator Stewardship Council vs U.S. EPA

“Because the EPA’s decision to unconditionally register sulfoxaflor was based on flawed and limited data, we conclude that the unconditional approval was not supported by substantial evidence. We therefore vacate the EPA’s registration of sulfoxaflor and remand.

March 2015 Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology Paper by Dow scientists (Terry C, Rasoulpour RJ, Knowles S, Billington R). 2015. Utilizing relative potency factors (RPF) and threshold of toxicological concern (TTC) concepts to assess hazard and human risk assessment profiles of environmental metabolites: A case study, Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology, 71(2):301-317.

March 7, 2014 9th Circuit Court Brief for Respondent-Intervenor Dow AgroSciences LLC in Pollinator Stewardship Council s U.S. EPA.

Petition for review of an order of the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

August 2013 New Zealand EPA EPA STAFF EVALUATION AND REVIEW REPORT. Application for approval to import and manufacture GF-2032 for release.

Juoy 2013 Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority Evaluation of the New Active Constituent Sulfoxaflor in the Product Transform.

June 26, 2013 US EPA §180.668 Sulfoxaflor; tolerances for residues.

(a) General. Tolerances are established for residues of the insecticide sulfoxaflor, including its metabolites and degradates, in or on the commodities in the table. Compliance with the tolerance levels specified is to be determined by measuring only sulfoxaflor (N-[methyloxido[1-[6-(trifluoromethyl)-3-pyridinyl]ethyl]-?4-sulfanylidene]cyanamide).

May 13, 2013 US EPA Sulfoxaflor; Pesticide Tolerances. Final Rule.

March 2013 Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) Sulfoxaflor New Active Ingredient Review

Sept 28, 2012 US EPA Sulfoxaflor; Pesticide Tolerances for Emergency Exemptions

Sept 26, 2012 US EPA Sulfoxaflor – New Active Ingredient Human Health Risk Assessment of Uses on

Numerous Crops.

Sept 14, 2012 US EPA Sulfoxaflor: Summary of Hazard and Science Policy Council (HASPOC). Meeting of April 26, 2012 : Recommendation on the need for a 28-day inhalation study.