Note from FAN: Sulfuryl Fluoride is a highly neurotoxic fumigant (see health effects). The molecular formula is:

This little bug is causing a bit of a stink in New Zealand.

The Ministry for Primary Industries has directed a fourth bulk carrier from Japan to leave New Zealand waters following the discovery of brown marmorated stink bug aboard the vessel.

The Glovis Caravel was ordered to leave New Zealand yesterday evening after the crew reported finding nearly 600 stink bugs, 12 of them alive, while the vessel was anchored near Auckland.

“Even though the vessel was sealed, we assessed the risk was too high for it to remain in New Zealand waters. It will now have to be treated off shore before it can return,” says Steve Gilbert, MPI Border Clearance Services Director.

MPI has increased its border inspection and verification of bulk carriers arriving from Japan following a recent jump in detections of brown marmorated stink bug.

“Some of the carriers arriving New Zealand require no further action, but where there is contamination we have the option of denying entry.

“We firmly believe our actions to date have prevented stink bugs from getting past the New Zealand border and welcome the support we have been getting from a range of industries.

“Everyone appreciates a brown marmorated stink bug incursion could have a devastating impact on New Zealand agriculture.”

Earlier this month, Jono Allen of Tauranga Cars says the ships being turned away is affecting “hundreds if not thousands of businesses nationwide and is costing the country huge amounts of lost revenue every day”.

“These boats have several thousand Japanese used vehicles on-board destined for New Zealand marketplace. They are currently in limbo as Australia has refused them to berth to have Fumigation with Sulfuryl Fluoride performed. Because of this the industry is grinding to a stand-still.”

*Original article online at https://sunlive.co.nz/news/174081-fourth-bulk-carrier-ordered-to-leave-nz.html

See also:

Feb 16, 2018, Car dealers versus the stink bug