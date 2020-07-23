Note from Fluoride Action Network

The brain is the main target of Sulfuryl fluoride.

Structural Formula of Sulfuryl Fluoride:

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies enter a tented home in Whittier, where a man was found dead Tuesday. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department) A Whittier man was found dead Tuesday after entering his own home while it was being fumigated for termites, authorities said.

A fumigation company discovered the body inside a tented home in the 11500 block of See Drive, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

“The owner of the home went back to his residence and entered for unknown reasons,” Lt. Marc Verlich said. “He was overcome by the poisonous gases.”

The chemical used in the home was the gas fumigant Vikane, authorities said.

About 10 sheriff’s deputies in hazardous materials suits responded to the scene after the L.A. County Fire Department was initially dispatched at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The dead man, who authorities said was in his 40s, was not identified. There was no evidence of foul play in the death, fire Capt. Jason Centeno said.

*Original article online at https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-07-23/whittier-man-dies-after-entering-residence-during-termite-fumigation