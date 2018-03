The supervised tooth brushing lessons will run in New South Wales schools

Lessons will show parents and children how to brush their teeth properly

For regions that are at high-risk of dental disease or don’t have fluoridated water

Schools will run supervised tooth brushing classes to battle high levels of tooth decay in New South Wales.

The state’s health department has announced their first action to help areas that are without fluoride.

School’s and childcare centres will run supervised lessons in a push to reduce tooth decay.

Regions that are at a high risk of dental disease or don’t have access to fluoridated water will run the programs aimed at introducing oral health care into their daily routine.

The programs will target high-risk groups such as rural and remote communities, Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders and low income earners.

Fluoride toothpaste and toothbrushes will be handed out to the areas and teachers will be trained in the correct way to brush teeth.

School’s can also host fluoride mouth-rinse programs.

Anything the local health districts can do working with our schools to get some voluntary practice from children to understand the best method and frequency for tooth brushing will be a long-term, fantastic gift ,’ Health Minister Brad Hazzard told the Daily Telegraph.

He also said oral health was necessary for ‘lifelong good health’.

Most of NSW has access to fluoridated water with only seven per cent of the state without.

More than half of children have decay in their baby teeth and 48 per cent of 12 year olds in their permanent teeth.

Everything you need to know about Fluoride

Fluoride is a mineral occurring naturally in soil, water, plants, and animals in trace quantities. It is also an entirely natural component of bone.

In water, fluoride is in the form of calcium fluoride. But artificial fluoride is also found in pesticides. When teeth are being formed, fluoride safely [sic -FAN] strengthens the enamel, the hard outer ‘shell’ of the tooth and stops cavities from forming and teeth from decaying.

It occurs naturally in tea leaves and vegetables such as carrots and kale [sic -FAN: only if grown in volcanic soils for tea; for carrots and kale, only if grown in fluoride contaminated soil]

Artificial fluoride is found in toothpastes, tooth gels and mouth rinses.