Click here for better viewing

Kathleen Krevetski, of Rutland, is a familiar presence and voice, a registered nurse and local community activist. She is one of the Rutland’s liveliest opponents of the city’s drinking water fluoridation program. While physicians and doctors agree fluoride can reduce the incidence and severity of tooth decay, the chemical agent used in the city’s program is not pharmaceutical-grade fluoride. The fluorosilicic acid used, Krevetski will tell anyone who will listen, is derived from waste left in the production of fertilizer. “It’s a crime,” she says, “what we are doing across this country, not giving people the choice. It’s a medication without informed consent.” Krevetski was in Depot Park recently drumming up support for environmental justice and talking about her view of fluoride in city water.

*Original article online at https://www.rutlandherald.com/articles/talking-pictures-kathleen-krevetski/