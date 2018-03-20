You can count on one hand the number of signatures a petition at the Kentish Council has received.

The petition relates to the Fluoridation Act 1968, it states that the act ‘does not provide for prevention of dental caries but in fact provides for impairment of health.’

The petition is addressed to the speaker and members of The House of Assembly.

Mayor Don Thwaites was the only councilor who voted against the motion.

“I think there are two reasons people aren’t signing it, the first being they know signing a petition wont change anything,” he said.

“The second being the fact they are comfortable with fluoride in their water.”