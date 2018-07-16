He once championed a bill to stop the state from requiring the addition of fluoride to the public drinking water supply — unconvinced of the efficacy of the decades-long practice.

He would eliminate the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, open up juvenile court proceedings to the public and establish a state holiday for Ronald Reagan’s Feb. 6 birthday.

And when all public and private universities in the state were required to adhere to a “yes means yes” sexual consent law in 2016, he cast the lone vote against the measure in the state Senate and said it was a government overreach into the bedroom.

Now, this dogmatic conservative could be one heartbeat away from being governor, not of Texas or Indiana, but Connecticut: Joe Markley.

The veteran state senator from Southington is a clear favorite to win the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor next month in a three-way primary after nabbing the party’s endorsement at its May convention.

Markley was asked Wednesday night why he wants the job during a constituent town hall, where he apologetically arrived 25 minutes late and left a half-hour early in between political stops.

“I want to elect a Republican and I want to hold him to our principles,” Markley said of a potential partnership with one of the five GOP candidates for governor.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle termed Markley, 61, who returned to the Senate in 2011 after a 24-year hiatus, as an affable and bright colleague.

But Democrats and more traditional moderate Republicans say that the right wing agenda of the Amherst College and Columbia University-educated Markley does not comport with the views of most voters in blue Connecticut.

“He was the tea party before the tea party was fashionable,” said Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, a Democrat from Norwalk. “Heck of a nice guy. We get along fine personally. We just don’t agree on much.”

Bob MacGuffie, a tea party stalwart from Fairfield, said the Republican base knows that Markley won’t sell out.

“He’s a constitutional conservative,” MacGuffie said. “I think he’d be a very steady oar in the water for the state. He’s a realist. He calls it as it is all the time.”

The lieutenant governor of Connecticut wields tremendous power, especially when it comes to breaking ties in the state Senate, where the No. 2 officeholder serves as president of the chamber.

“Once upon a time, it was the deciding vote on the passage of the state income tax,” Markley told about 35 constituents Wednesday night at the Southington Municipal Center.

That vote was cast in 1992 by Eunice Groark, the lieutenant governor of Lowell Weicker Jr.

Groark, who died in May, also cast the pivotal tie-breaking vote in an assault weapons ban supported by Weicker

State Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, a Democrat from New Haven, said those were two of the most important tie-breaking votes in state history.

Last summer, the current lieutenant governor, Democrat Nancy Wyman, exercised the tie-breaker to push a controversial state employee union concessions package through the legislature on a party-line vote. The deal is expected to save the state $1.5 billion over the next two fiscal years, but was uniformly criticized by Republicans for its no-layoff guarantee for the next four years.

So how does Looney feel about Markley commanding tie-breaking powers should he become lieutenant governor?

“I think he’s pretty much in line with the national Republican Party on most issues,” Looney said. “Obviously, I’m hoping the Democrats win the election so we don’t have to deal with that.”

There are no scheduled debates in GOP primary race for lieutenant governor, which pits Markley against two women, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart and Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson.

“This election in November, it can’t be an ideological election,” Stevenson said. “What we need are people who have a demonstrated ability to build consensus. Those are the kind of people we need right now in state government, not people who stand on some kind of political ideology.”

Stevenson said the fiscal crisis of the state should be the focus of Republicans.

“Some of those [other] things are likely feel-goods [to] score points with the party folks,” she said.

Stewart said Markley’s vote against the “yes means yes” college sexual consent standard and his push to eliminate the state’s human rights commission were disturbing.

“Does he know what year he’s living in?” Stewart said. “You’re talking about an office that was established to protect those who are feeling discriminated against, for whatever reason it may be.”

Stewart said Republicans have to be pragmatic looking toward the general election.

“Oftentimes, what you find is that those that vote in primaries are extremist,” she said. “Republicans are outnumbered substantially in the state of Connecticut. If we don’t put candidates forward that can appeal beyond our Republican base, it’s going to be very difficult for them to be successful in November.”

In contrast to many statewide candidates, Markley does not send out media advisories on his campaign appearances and did not respond to a request for his schedule.

Approached on his way out of his constituent town hall, he said a campaign spokesman would call to follow up, which he did not. There are GOP moderates backing Markley, such as Edward Dadakis, a Republican State Central Committee member from Greenwich.