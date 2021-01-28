Teton County: What’s in your water? There’s a map for that

Teton Conservation District has created drinking water quality maps for nine parameters…



Excerpt from the report:

Page 6: Fluoride concentrations were available at 305 sampling locations and ranged from 0 to 20.2 mg/L, with the average of all values being 1.19 mg/L. The majority of the locations, however, had internal site average concentrations ranging from 0 to 0.6 mg/L, which is below 0.7 mg/L, the recommended concentration established to help protect against tooth decay. Eighteen sampling locations recorded higher than the 2 mg/L secondary recommended limit (nuisance standard), while nine recorded higher than the 4 mg/L EPA recommended maximum containment limit (health standard; Table 3). The majority of these locations were located in the southern portion of the county, in the vicinity of Red Top Meadows (south of Wilson) and Hoback, but some locations in and around Yellowstone also show elevated fluoride.

http://fluoridealert.org/wp-content/uploads/wy.teton-county-f-map.jan-20-2021.pdf

