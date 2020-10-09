The ban on the use of fluoride in biathlon and cross-country skiing will come into force from the 2021/22 season, reports TASS citing the International Biathlon Union (IBU) and the International Ski Federation (FIS).

It is noted that the start date of the ban was decided to be postponed to the season due to the fact that the device for detecting fluoride, which is now being tested, is not ready.

IBU Governor Olle Dalin says the International Biathlon Union is committed to ending the use of fluoride wax in competition because it recognizes the “obvious health and environmental risks” associated with this substance.

Initially, it was planned to introduce a ban on the use of fluoride in the 2020/21 season.

*Original article online at https://pledgetimes.com/the-ban-on-the-use-of-fluoride-in-biathlon-will-come-into-force-from-the-season-2021-22/

Note – other articles:

July 27, 2020. Are Fluorinated Ski Waxes Really the non plus ultra? By Matthias Scherge. Faster Skier.

December 14, 2020. Ski firms prep for fluoride wax ban. Uutiset (Finland).

December 2, 2020. Cross-Country Skiing’s Dirty Little Fluorinated Secret. By Bill Donahue. Bloomberg Businessweek.

September 20, 2019. What’s The Deal With Fluoro Wax? By Sean Higgins. Ski-Racing.

October 22, 2018. Norwegian Ski Association bans fluorine based wax in U16 categories. Press Release: Norwegian Ski Association.

September 19, 2014. Potential PFOA Precursors. By Claus Jorgen Nielsen, University of Oslo. EU Report # M-231/2014.

May 31, 2010. PFOA: Professional ski-waxers have higher levels in their bodies. By Catherine Zandonella. The Sacrament Bee (California).

February 16, 2010. Study finds high C8 levels among ski wax technicans. By Ken Ward. The Charleston Gazette “Sustained Outrage” Blog (West Virginia).