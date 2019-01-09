NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — On January 9, 2019, a new and influential organization joined the call for an end to water fluoridation. The Children’s Health Defense Team headed by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. published “US Water Fluoridation: A Forced Experiment that Needs to End,” reports the Fluoride Action Network.

The Children’s Health Defense, Inc. transitioned from the World Mercury Project in September 2018 to broaden their efforts in ending public health policies and practices that are harming our children.

According to Robert Kennedy’s team, “U.S. officialdom persists in making hollow claims that water fluoridation is safe and beneficial, choosing to ignore even its own research… Dozens of studies and reviews… have shown that fluoride is neurotoxic and lowers children’s IQ.”

They stated, “A multimillion-dollar longitudinal study published in Environmental Health Perspectives in September, 2017, for example, was largely funded by the National Institutes of Health and National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences—and the seminal study revealed a strong relationship between fluoride exposure in pregnant women and lowered cognitive function in offspring.”

Of particular importance is that the fluoride levels in this study are expected to be the same for women living in communities that fluoridate their drinking water.

The Children’s Health Defense team noted: “The authors of The Case Against Fluoride persuasively argue that “bad science” and “powerful politics” are primary factors explaining why government agencies continue to defend the indefensible practice of water fluoridation, despite abundant evidence that it is unsafe both developmentally and after “a lifetime of exposure to uncontrolled doses.”

Paul Connett PhD is one of the authors of this book and the director of the Fluoride Action Network. Connett welcomes the principled and articulate support the Children’s Health Defense team in the effort to end the government’s dangerous policy of adding fluoride to the nation’s drinking water.

Connett said, “I have greatly admired Robert Kennedy for his courageous effort in exposing the dangers of using organic mercury in vaccines. I am extremely pleased he and his team have joined FAN’s effort to protect the brains of future generations from fluoride. Now we need the same courage and attention to rigorous science from public health officials. Fluoridation must end without delay.”

