COMMUNITY members gathered at the Gunnedah Services and Bowling Club for an anti-fluoride workshop on Wednesday evening.

Fluoride Action Network’s Meriyln Haines hosted the workshop, which followed a closed workshop given to Gunnedah Shire Council earlier that afternoon.

The community workshop comes on the back of a pro-fluoride council workshop hosted by the Australian Dental Association (ADA) late last month.

The workshops come in the lead up to the next council meeting next Wednesday.

At the meeting, councilors will hear a report complied by NSW health centered on the public’s feedback regarding water fluoridation.

Mrs Haines said the workshops were well received.

“We gave our views and we were asked some good questions,” Mrs Haines said.

“The questions from councilors were very considered in-depth questions.”

Mrs Haines said there is still time for people against water fluoridation to lobby councillors.

“I guess people can continue to put pressure on councillors,” she said.

“It’s their community, if they don’t want it they should have a say.”

The Fluoride Action Network leader said she was not sure when council would make a final decision regarding water fluoridation.

“I’m not sure when the decision will come down,” she said.

“I feel like NSW Health are trying to push this forward and get council to reach a decision in December, but council need to consider who’s community is this and who is dictating the agenda.”

Gunnedah Shire mayor Jamie Chaffey said he was glad Mrs Haines accepted council’s invitation to host the workshop.

“I am pleased the chair of the Fluoride Action Network accepted my invitation to adress councillors yesterday,” Cr Chaffey said.

Cr Chaffey said councilliors are considering both sides of the debate.

“It is clear there are strong opinions on both side of the debate,” he said.

“I am pleased all Councillors are investigating diligently.

Mrs Haines said her final message to council was “a simple one”.

“My message to councilors would be if there is any doubt leave it out,” she said.