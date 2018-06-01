Abstract:

A large amount of sulfuryl fluoride (SO 2 F 2 ) is released into the atmosphere after fumigation, intensifying the greenhouse effect. Therefore, it is important to remove SO 2 F 2 generated in fumigation. In this study, the solubilities of SO 2 F 2 in 2-butoxyethyl acetate (BOEA), 3-methoxybutyl acetate (MOBA), 2-methoxyethyl acetate (MOEA), 1-methoxy-2-propyl acetate (MOPA), and 2-(2-ethoxyethoxy)ethyl acetate (DEOEA) were determined at T = (293.15 to 323.15) K and pressures up to about 600 kPa using the isochoric saturation method. Results showed that SO 2 F 2 solubility in the five acetate derivatives increased with increasing pressure and decreased with increasing temperature. The dissolution of SO 2 F 2 in these solvents belonged to a physical process. Furthermore, the Henry’s law constants and thermodynamic properties including standard Gibbs free energy, enthalpy, and entropy changes of SO 2 F 2 dissolution were further obtained. Compared with water, these five selected acetate derivatives showed potential application for SO 2 F 2 removal. Moreover, the solubilities of SO 2 F 2 in these solvents followed the order of MOBA > MOPA > BOEA > DEOEA > MOEA.

*Original article titled, Solubilities of Sulfuryl Fluoride in 2-Butoxyethyl Acetate, 3-Methoxybutyl Acetate, 2-Methoxyethyl Acetate, 1-Methoxy-2-propyl Acetate, and 2-(2-Ethoxyethoxy)ethyl Acetate, online at https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jced.8b00224