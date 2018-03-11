When Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins announced his resignation on February 26th, he found a final way to avoid further requests, from Peel Councillors and residents, for evidence that Hydrofluorosilicic Acid has been shown to be safe for ingestion by those living in cities using the chemical to fluoridate their water.

Peel Council had also requested that the Province assume the responsibility (and thus any liability) for fluoridation in Ontario. Over a year has passed with only one assurance that a response from the Health Ministry was “pending”. Meanwhile, the poisonous chemical continues to be added to Peel’s tap water, as Dr. Hoskins slips out the back door with the file still open on his desk.

Liesa Cianchino, Chair of the Concerned Residents of Peel to End Fluoridation, filed a lawsuit in 2014 against the Region and Province over the fluoridation issue. She has waited patiently, putting her action on hold while Peel Council assembled a committee to study the issue, paid “experts” to inform them and finally, as one Councilor concluded, did nothing but “pass the buck” to the Province.

Ms Cianchino’s attempts to meet with Dr. Hoskins herself were unsuccessful, prompting her to contact the Office of the Ontario Ombudsman who is now involved. A citizen should not have to investigate why Peel’s requests were not answered promptly by the Health Minister.

It is time for Peel Council to act responsibly by suspending fluoridation. If the Province wishes to assume liability for any harms resulting from the addition of a cumulative poison to Ontario’s water supplies, let them do that on their own.

David Green is co-owner of Rocky Ridge Drinking Water Limited.

*Original article online at https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-health-impacts-of-hydrofluorosilicic-acid-ontario-health-minister-avoids-water-fluoridation-issue/5631650