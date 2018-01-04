Willaim Brangham:

But first, there’s long been a big push to promote better dental health through fluoridation and telling people to eat less sugary foods.

Despite those efforts, tooth decay remains a major public health issue. In fact, it’s the most common chronic childhood disease, and 90 percent of all adults have cavities.

As many of us know, traditional treatments can often be painful, but a new pain-free, low-cost dental treatment could help all that.

Special correspondent Cat Wise has the story.

