Thika water and sewerage company managing director Eng Moses Kinya dismissed allegations that water supplied by the company has high level of fluoride assuring residents that it is safe for human consumption.

Residents of Gatundu estate in Thika, Kiambu County are protesting high levels of fluoride in their water which they say is exposing them to health risks.

Sample analysis of the water according to residents of the estate indicate that fluoride levels in the water they consume daily was at 15.7 against 1.5 standard set both Kenya Bureau of standards and also internationally set standards by World Health Organization.

Efforts by the residents to seek indulgence from Thika Water Company have borne no fruits.

They say the Company has ignored their concerns and called on other relevant authorities to intervene.

Kahiga Gikonyo a resident of the estate says the problem started last year in September and after several complains from area residents and with no action from their service provider they decided to do sample analysis of the water.

The residents fear that these high levels of fluoride will affect not just them but their children as well.

Over exposure to fluoride causes fluorosis, a condition that can affect the teeth and bones.In children over exposure can cause dental fluorosis, an irreversible condition that severely damages teeth.

Skeletal fluorosis in its acute stage can cause total immobility.

*Original article online at http://www.kbc.co.ke/county-news/thiwasco-assures-residents-water-safe-consumption/