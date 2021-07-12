Three candidates step forward to serve northeast Spokane on City Council

Excerpts

…Three candidates are vying to replace outgoing Spokane City Councilwoman Kate Burke.

Burke has represented the district since winning election in 2017, but announced earlier this year that she would not seek a second term, leaving the race wide open.

Luc Jasmin III, Naghmana Sherazi and Jonathan Bingle will appear on the primary election ballot.

The district includes neighborhoods such as Hillyard, Logan, Chief Garry Park and Shiloh Hills.

The candidates are close in terms of campaign fundraising, with Jasmin bringing in $35,553, Bingle $25,450, and Sherazi $21,240, according to Public Disclosure Commission filings. Bingle, however, has enjoyed the independent support of the National Association of Realtors Fund, which has put $33,231 behind his campaign.

Bingle

When it comes to fluoride, Bingle said it should be put to voters for another advisory vote.

“Personally, we aren’t anti-fluoride, but I would not vote for anything along these lines that the voters have already turned down several times,” Bingle said.

Jasmin

[no comment on fluoridation]

Sherazi

Sherazi supports adding fluoride to the city’s water supply, saying it “does not cause the kind of repercussions” people fear. She noted the dental health disparities caused by a lack of fluoridation in Spokane.

*Original article online at https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2021/jul/12/three-candidates-step-forward-to-serve-northeast-s/