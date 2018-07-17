A unit of Tinci Materials Technology will seek uses for by-products that form while refining materials for new energy vehicles’ batteries.

Jimute New Materials will construct production lines for by-products, such as photoinitiators, methyl acetate, trifluoroacetic acid, and sulfuryl fluoride, which appear while processing lithium hexafluorophosphate, the Guangzhou-based chemical manufacturer said in a statement yesterday. The construction period of the base in central China’s Jiangxi province will last for 18 months.

The products may be applied in ink and paint coatings, fluorinated pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and organic intermediates.

The project will be integrated with Tinci’s existing plant in Jiujiang with an annual production capacity of 6,000 tons of lithium hexafluorophosphate. The firm plans to raise the capacity to 60,000 tons per year with its Japanese joint venture partner Central Glass.

