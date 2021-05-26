Titusville leaders say no plans to end fluoride in drinking water as dentists rally

Excerpt:

Titusville leaders said there are no plans to end the addition of fluoride to the city’s water supply as local dentists and health experts rallied in support of the practice Tuesday.

Now the Brevard County Dental Society is turning its sights back to the County Commission, in the hopes of restoring water fluoridation at the county-run treatment plant in Mims.

Titusville Mayor Dan Diesel said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that ending fluoridation of the city’s drinking water — a practice universally supported by health industry groups to prevent tooth decay — was “not on our radar.” …

*To read the full article, go to https://www.floridatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/05/26/dentists-rally-fluoride-titusville-turn-county-commission/7448927002/