Councillor Ray Serack cautioned his fellow councillors on the Town’s proposed referendum for the fluoridation of the water. Council took Serack’s recommendation that it be tabled to the next meeting. If Council decides to hold a referendum, Nipawin residents will be asked to cast their vote alongside their ballot at the municipal by-election schedule for September 2017. By putting the discussion on hold Serack hopes all Town councillors will do their own research on the pros and cons of fluoridation.

“That way it gives everybody the chance to look at it,” he said,“I want you to think about it for a while, I want Council think about it because it is a big topic.”

“I looked at, I went on the internet and holy cow it’s a tough one,” he said.

Mayor Rennie Harper reminded Council that everyone, except for one councillor, was present for a meeting sponsored by the Kelsey Trail Health Authority which featured health officials and their spokesperson Dr. Mohammed Khan.

“There’s as many positives as there are negatives,” said Mayor Harper.

CAO Barry Elliot said he would ask Kelsey Trail Health for all the information on fluoridation to be forwarded to each council member.

According to Health Canada, 45.1% of Canadians drink fluoridated public water.Canada is one of the most fluoridated countries in the world. In comparison, only 5.7% of the world’s population has their public water supply fluoridated.

Health Canada claims to support water fluoridation as a public health measure in order to prevent dental decay.

“The big advantage of water fluoridation is that it benefits all residents in a community, regardless of age, socioeconomic status, edu- cation or employment,” a Health Canada website explained.

But there are also some risks associated with fluoridated water. According to a report released by the University of Calgary, existing research consistently shows an association between exposure to drinking water fluoridation and increased risk of dental fluorosis.

“Case studies of fluorosis in communities with high levels of fluoride in drinking water illustrate the critical importance of monitoring fluoride concentrations, particularly in rural areas with weaker infrastructure,” it says.

The report was repared with funding from Public Health Canada and researchers at U of C, Lindsay McLaren PhD and Lynn McIntyre MD, MHSc, FRCPC Department of Community Health Sciences.

The topic has not yet been put to the people of Nipawin but a decision by Council to told a referendum could be decided by June 12.

• Original article online at http://www.nipawinjournal.com/2017/05/25/to-fluoridate-or-not-to-fluoridate-nipawin-water