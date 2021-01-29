TODAY- Webinar: Fluoride for Texas Launch “Community Water Fluoridation Communication – Lessons learned from the Texas Fluoridation Campaign”

1 pm Central time

2 pm East Coast time

5 pm West Coast time

Access to information via the internet has dramatically changed the dynamics of health information and has amplified the spread of misinformation. Communication techniques have changed over the last decade, especially with the popularity of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, etc. We, as health professionals, must adapt our communication methods to keep up with the changing times. This lecture will provide specific examples to illustrate the process of building data-driven, evidence-based health communication campaigns. Lessons learned from the Texas Fluoridation Campaign will be discussed and how these lessons can be implemented to help us communicate with our patients more effectively. Techniques to identify fluoride hesitant beliefs and methods used to understand and address the root causes of those beliefs will be reviewed. Updates surrounding community water fluoridation and the benefits of community water fluoridation in improving oral health will be discussed. Resources developed by the Texas Fluoridation Campaign will be reviewed.

