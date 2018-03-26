Nalgonda: District Fluoride Mitigation Centre (DFMC) has setup a toll free no. 18004252243 to receive grievances from the fluoride victims and general public on Fluoride related matters.

A special cell of toll free number was setup in Office of Executive Engineer of Rural Water Supply department in Zilla Parishad building. Two employees were appointed to toll free number cell to receive the calls from the people and record the grievances and complaints related fluoride problem.

DFMC Coordinator P Soujanya Kumar told that The District Fluoride Monitoring Centre Nalgonda is a one a kind initiative through a Tripartite Partnership that’s come about between the Fluoride Knowledge and Action Network, UNICEF and the Nalgonda District administration to bring parity between departments to work on the ever so forgotten rural problem of Fluoride that causes extreme deformity and loss of life. It was also working for ensuring institutionalize support to the fluoride victims.

He said that the DFMC team would sharply respond on the grievances received by toll free numbers and try to solve them. The fluoride victims can all the toll free number, if they want any assistance from the district authorities. General public can also extend suggestion on solving fluoride issue through toll free number.

Reminding that a survey of fluoride victims was going on in the district, he said that we would get the complete details of fluorosis patients after survey was completed. DFMC was planning to extended medical treatments including surgeries to the required fluoride victims with the financial assistance of corporate companies under Corporate Social Responsibility.

*Original article online at https://telanganatoday.com/toll-free-number-setup-on-fluoride-issue