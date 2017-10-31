Note from FAN: The concern with kid-friendly tasting toothpaste is that children may swallow more of it.

KENNEBUNK, Maine. – Tom’s of Maine, creators of toothpaste for adults set out to use their expertise and success in making effective, natural toothpastes to construct an offering for children. The Silly Strawberry Natural Children’s Toothpaste resulted from this effort and 25 years later, the company is celebrating the anniversary of the product’s launch.

“Silly Strawberry is really innovative in its approach to taste,” Tom’s of Maine co-founder Kate Chappell, who played a key role in the product’s research and development in 1992, said. “We knew kids preferred fruit flavors to minty or ‘spicy’ adult options, so we experimented to ensure the bright fruit flavor stood out. I’m extremely proud we succeeded in developing a naturally-flavored, effective toothpaste children would want to brush with, while avoiding unnecessary or artificial ingredients.”

The product is made with no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners or preservatives. Tom’s of Maine partnered with legendary children’s singer and songwriter, Laurie Berkner to create a song titled “Silly Brushing Song (Brush ‘Em Up).” It is to encourage children to brush their teeth for two minutes, twice daily as recommended by the American Dental Association.

“Getting little ones to brush their teeth can be just as much a trying task today as it was 25 years ago,” Paul Jessen, senior brand manager at Tom’s of Maine said. “The great taste of Silly Strawberry was certainly key to building good brushing habits with my own kids, and I love that the ‘Silly Brushing Song’ helps parents encourage those habits even more.”

Silly Strawberry Natural Children’s Toothpaste is specially formulated for kids ages 2-6 years old in both fluoride and fluoride-free options. The company also offers a fluoride-free toothpaste for children ages 3 to 24 months called Toddler Training Toothpaste and mildly minty, Wicked Cool! Toothpaste for children ages 8 years old and older.

