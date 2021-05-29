Too Much Fluoride Is Linked to Higher Risk of Bone Fractures, New Study Finds

Adding fluoride to drinking water is common practice throughout the world. Fluoride was first added to drinking water in cities across the US in the 1940s as a safety measure to prevent tooth decay, and it was a game-changer to dental health. We went from a country in which almost every adult and child had some degree of tooth decay to a 60 percent drop in the prevalence of cavities in children.

But there’s always been a lingering question about fluoridation in drinking water: How much is too much? Or, too little? Researchers have now begun to document the presence of health conditions believed to be associated with too much fluoridation: A type of bone cancer called osteosarcoma, the discoloration of teeth, and now, add to the list: bone fractures.

A new study published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives finds that consuming too much fluoride in drinking water can—over a period of time—lead to hip fractures in postmenopausal women. It can lead to a denser, but a more fragile skeleton, writes the study author Agneta Åkesson, professor of epidemiology with the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

“Our findings suggest that long-term consumption of tap water with a fluoride concentration of 1 mg/L—which is below the 1.5 mg/L maximum concentration recommended by the World Health Organization—may adversely affect bone health in postmenopausal women,” she writes. The amount of fluoride in tap water throughout the United States is decided at a local level, and in 1962 the recommended level in public water supplies was between 0.7 and 1.2 milligrams of fluoride per liter (mg/L) of drinking water to help prevent tooth decay.

This recommendation changed in 2015 to a level of 0.7 mg/L, a change “made in part to account for the fact that people now get more fluoride from other sources (such as toothpaste) than in the past,” according to the American Cancer Society, which adds: “Natural drinking water sources in the US have an average fluoride level of about 0.2 mg/L, although in some places it can be much higher.” In some places, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, the level is as high as 4.0/mg/L, or a multiple of what is now considered safe.