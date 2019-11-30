Note from the Fluoride Action Network:

We added this to the NewsTracker for historical purposes only. (EC)

Excerpt

Experts recommend that even children who are too young to spit the toothpaste out themselves should use fluoridated toothpaste.

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) recommend that parents or caregivers use a minuscule amount of fluoridated toothpaste as soon as the child’s first tooth erupts. This protects a child’s teeth from cavities but does not put them at risk for fluorosis if the child accidentally swallows the toothpaste.

*Original article, titled Everything you need to know about fluoride treatment, online at https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/327168.php#benefits