Spit, don’t rinse

“You shouldn’t rinse your mouth out after you’ve cleaned your teeth because that washes away the fluoride that helps harden your teeth,” says Richards. “Most of the real improvement in the reduction of tooth decay since the 1970s is largely down to toothpaste manufacturers and the fluoride they’ve been putting in.” [Derek Richards, a consultant in dental public health and the director of the Centre for Evidence-based Dentistry.]

*This is an excerpt from a slightly longer article titled From rinsing to whitening – why you’re looking after your mouth wrong online at https://www.theguardian.com/society/shortcuts/2018/feb/19/from-rinsing-to-whitening-why-youre-looking-after-your-mouth-wrong