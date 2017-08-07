Excerpt from the article “NEW: Will EPA funding debate affect contaminated PBC site?”:
The only Superfund site in Palm Beach County currently on the National Priorities List is the former Trans Circuits, Inc., 210 Newman Road, Lake Park. From 1978 to 1985, Trans Circuits operated as an electroplating and manufacturing plant. Wastewater containing copper, tin, fluoride, cyanide, lead and chemicals was discharged into a now-buried pond at the site and contaminated groundwater.
*Read full article online at http://www.mypalmbeachpost.com/business/new-will-epa-funding-debate-affect-contaminated-pbc-site/m1NURptFJV9QsHXpkfBvmJ/