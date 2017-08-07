Fluoride: Plot or Capitalist Ploy

[Click here to see photocopy of article] Covert Action Quarterly Fall, 1992 Fluoride: Commie Plot or Capitalist Ploy by Joel Griffiths Cows crawled around the pasture on their bellies, inching along like giant snails. So crippled by bone disease they could not stand up, this was the only way they could graze. Some died kneeling,