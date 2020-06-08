About 200 million Americans, nearly two-thirds of the population, drink water containing fluoride to fight tooth decay. That could be changed by a case now on trial in a San Francisco federal court.

Consumer groups including Food and Water Watch, the Fluoride Action Network and Moms Against Fluoridation contend recent studies show that when pregnant women drink fluoridated water, their children are significantly more likely than others to suffer neurological damage, including reduced IQs and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Fluoridated toothpaste, the groups maintain, provides all of the benefits and none of the risks [sic*] …

*A subscription is needed to read the full article at https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Trial-underway-in-SF-could-remove-fluoride-from-15326196.php

*Note from Fluoride Action Network

Fluoridated toothpaste is a major source of fluoride for very young children who are not supervised while brushing their teeth. (EC)