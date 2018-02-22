MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Groups concerned about the safety of Memphis’ drinking water are asking the Tennessee Valley Authority to rethink how it operates its new Allen Gas Plant.

The Southern Environmental Law Center sent a letter to the Tennessee Valley Authority Wednesday on behalf of two Memphis-based groups; Protect Our Aquifer and the Sierra Club.

The letter outlines concerns that the Allen Gas Plant could contaminate the Memphis Sand Aquifer, which is the city’s source of drinking water.

Tennessee Valley Authority uses water from the aquifer to cool the Allen Gas Plant. Arsenic and other toxins have been discovered in monitoring wells near the plant. The fear is that those toxins could permeate the Memphis Sand Aquifer.

“The fear is that these new pumps, which are below this area are going to pull these contaminates, lead and arsenic and fluoride, down into our drinking water supply,” says Ward Archer, president of Protect Our Aquifer.

Archer says there is currently not enough information to fully understand the environmental impact of the plant…

*To read the full article, as well as see the TV report, go to http://www.localmemphis.com/news/local-news/two-groups-asking-tva-to-rethink-using-aquifer-water-for-gas-plant/987356401