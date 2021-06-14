Two local dentists debate the benefit of fluoride | Opinion

No to Fluoride

By Chris Edwards, DDS, ND is a dentist practicing in Viera

I am a dentist who was taught that water fluoridation made strong teeth and prevented cavities. It was recommended by the American Dental Association and backed by the Environmental Protection Agency and Centers for Disease Control. I was never taught that there was much potential harm.

Although now the fine print on the side of a tube of toothpaste says it all. Do not ingest, if a young child ingests too much call poison control. What is the science? Why do we add it to the water of 70% of America?

Fluoride comes from fluorine, the most active molecule on the periodic table of elements. It is so strong it never exists as fluorine. It is a substance that is not necessary for any biologic reaction in the human body. When introduced it takes over. It steals iodine from the thyroid hormone, and interferes with hundreds of biologic reactions. Crystals of fluoride are deposited in the pineal gland in the brain.

According to a 2018 report published in Preventive Nutrition and Food Science, chronic ingestion of high doses of fluoride can change the structure of teeth and bones. It makes the enamel harder when applied topically, it makes the bones harder but much more brittle and easier to break.

A report published in 2017 by Environmental Health Perspectives suggested fluoride in the developing brain can act as a neurotoxin and numerous other studies suggest that IQ is reduced on average, 5 points.

Fluoride Action Network

The researchers measured fluoride levels in 299 women during pregnancy and in their children between the ages of 6 and 12 years. They tested cognitive ability at the ages of 4 years and between 6 and 12 years. Higher levels of fluoride were associated with lower scores on IQ tests.

Why do we add it to water? That is the question.

What is the science? A theory was postulated that adding fluoride to the water supply would result in a decrease in decay. A ten-year study was started in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1945. Only five years into the study industry lobbyists convinced the government to start adding the fluoride. According to journalist Christopher Bryson in his book “The Fluoride Deception,” fluoride was a waste product of industry and a necessary ingredient in making the atom bomb.

The International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology

The mixture added to the water after it has been filtered and treated is only a quarter hydrofluorosilicic acid (HFS) and the rest is a mixture of water that can contain many other pollutants. These can include lead, arsenic, mercury to name a few. Don’t worry, they say, when diluted the amounts are within safe levels. Yet, our government states that there is not a safe level of lead. HFS has never been tested as a safe additive to water as the original studies were done on Sodium Fluoride.

Most of Europe, 97 percent, does not fluoridate its water. However, salt fluoridation is the widely used approach in Europe with at least 70 million Europeans consuming fluoridated salt, according to the American Dental Association. There are some individuals susceptible to fluoride and others opposed to “mass medication,” according to the Fluoride Action Network.

The EPA has done research and analyzed this substance and found “Probable” neurotoxicity. There is currently a trial underway where 3 groups, one being the FAN (Fluoride Action Network) are suing the EPA over their failure to protect the public under the TSCA (Toxic Substances Control Act). The trial started over a year ago and Fluoride experts from around the world showed the science and toxicity. I watched this trial and the science was quite clear. The trial continues this August. Perhaps the result will be the cessation of water fluoridation in the USA.

I was a dentist who fought to have his town in Rhode Island fluoridated in the 1990’s when I was president of the Newport County Dental Society. We brushed off those in opposition as quacks. I was unwilling to look at the science. After my own journey of mercury toxicity and learning about it in my naturopathic training, I realized I was going on the teaching I had received and relying on the government’s position. The science has shown me that we are doing more harm to the human body than any benefit to the teeth.

As a dentists I care deeply about the health of our children, not only their teeth but their developing brains, thyroids and other tissues. Water fluoridation has been a mistake, science proves.

*Original article online at https://www.floridatoday.com/story/opinion/2021/06/14/should-fluoride-added-drinking-water/7660397002/