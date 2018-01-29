Note from FAN: Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and other fluorinated gases such as perfluorocarbons, sulfur hexafluoride, and nitrogen trifluoride, are potent greenhouse gases sometimes referred to as High Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and other fluorinated gases such as perfluorocarbons, sulfur hexafluoride, and nitrogen trifluoride, are potent greenhouse gases sometimes referred to as High Global Warming Potential gases (“High GWP gases”). Incredibly they are often used as substitutes for stratospheric ozone-depleting substances such as chlorofluorocarbons, hydrochlorofluorocarbons, and halons. The court stated in it’s opinion that favored the post-Obama EPA: “The fundamental problem for EPA is that HFCs are not ozone-depleting substances, as all parties agree. Because HFCs are not ozone-depleting substances, Section 612 would not seem to grant EPA authority to require replacement of HFCs…”

Court of Appeals turns down petition by NRDC, Chemours and Honeywell to rehear ruling that blocks EPA from delisting HFCs.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit last Friday denied petitions for a rehearing of a controversial ruling the court delivered in August 2017 that barred the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from delisting HFCs from its list of approved replacements for ozone-depleting refrigerants.

In the original case, Mexichem Fluor, Inc. v. EPA (Arkema was another plaintiff), a three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that the EPA cannot require companies to replace HFCs designated for HVAC&R equipment or other applications with low-GWP substances under the SNAP (Significant New Alternatives Policy) program; these substances include natural refrigerants, HFOs and HFO blends. The case specifically targeted a 2015 rule implemented by the EPA under the direction of the Obama administration.

In the absence of a response from the EPA. the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and the chemical companies Chemours and Honeywell – who were intervenors in the case – last September asked the full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., to rehear and reverse the three-judge panel’s ruling.

But on January 26, a majority of the nine judges on the court eligible to vote did not vote in favor of the petitions, which were thus denied. In addition, two of the original three judges who heard the case (the third retired) split their vote, denying the request for the panel to rehear the case.

The court’s refusal to rehear the case leaves the U.S. HVAC&R industry, at least for the short term, in a state of uncertainty with respect to the usage of high-GWP HFCs. On the one hand, the court is preventing the EPA from delisting them. On the other hand, the EPA or the U.S. Congress could still take steps that would restore the EPA’s ability to regulate HFCs, in line with the growing number of governments throughout the world that have ratified the HFC-reduction scheme under the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol.