UK Health Secretary proposes fluoridation nationwide

Excerpt

[UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock] also told the committee that the Government was proposing to take back the power to implement water fluoridation across the country.

Community water fluoridation in England is when fluoride has been added to bring it up to around 1mg of fluoride per litre of water which is a level found to reduce tooth decay levels, according to the NHS website.

Mr Hancock added: “There are very clear public health advantages to the fluoridation of water.

“It is very, very good for dental health.

“We are proposing to take responsibly back up to the national level.”

When asked if the intention was to roll it out nationwide, Mr Hancock said: “Yes.”

*Original article, titled NHS 1% pay rise is not a cut, Hancock says, online at https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/matt-hancock-nhs-health-secretary-government-mps-b924428.html