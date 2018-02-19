The high level of fluoride that has been in the water of many Franklin Water Department customers has returned to an acceptable range, Franklin City Manager Tracy Jamieson said this morning.

Although Jamieson said it is fine to drink the water, she stressed testing results are not certified and alternative sources of drinking water for children under age 9 should be provided.

“I want to get all this confirmed by the DEP,” Jamieson said. “I’m hoping by mid-morning (Tuesday) they will have a chance to look it over and we’ll be good to go.”

Jamieson said the levels in all affected areas the state wanted the city to check for high levels of fluoride were beginning to come in at below the city’s “target” range of 0.9 milligram per liter by late last week.

The majority of the locations checked — Save-A-Lot, Rocky Grove High School, Caring Place, Central Elementary School, Giant Eagle and 44 Circle St. — are located in either the Third Ward, Rocky Grove or Oak Hill.

On Monday morning, she said, all affected areas were below 0.9 mg/L. The state’s acceptable level is 2 mg/L.

Jamieson said the city will continue to offer all Franklin Water Department customers cases of bottled water until test results are certified by the Department of Environmental Protection.

Bottled water remains available at the Franklin Fire Department on 13th Street from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Anyone unable to get to the fire department can have water delivered by calling City Hall at 437-1485 or 437-1463, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or the Franklin Police Department at 437-1644, after hours.

“We’re still continuing to turn water over in our tanks to make sure no high levels of fluoride have come in,” Jamieson said. “We’re draining the tanks and then putting more water in to cut the (fluoride) concentration down.”

Meanwhile, to be safe, Jamieson said the city has been testing beyond the areas that were affected.

“We are checking anywhere from 12th Street to the lower side of town,” Jamieson said.

