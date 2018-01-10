TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Jan. 9, 2018) – Uranium Participation Corporation (“UPC”) (TSX:U) reports its estimated net asset value at December 31, 2017 was CAD$506.0 million or CAD$3.82 per share. As at December 31, 2017, UPC’s uranium investment portfolio consisted of the following:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except quantity amounts) Quantity Fair Value Investments in Uranium: Uranium oxide in concentrates (“U 3 O 8 “) 11,430,024 lbs $ 340,550 Uranium hexafluoride (“UF 6 “) 1,903,471 KgU $ 161,184 $ 501,734 U 3 O 8 fair value per pound: – In Canadian dollars 1 $ 29.79 – In United States dollars $ 23.75 UF 6 fair value1 per KgU: – In Canadian dollars 1 $ 84.68 – In United States dollars $ 67.50 1 Fair values are month-end spot prices published by Ux Consulting Company, LLC, translated at the Bank of Canada’s month-end daily exchange rate of $1.2545.

On December 31, 2017, the common shares of UPC closed on the TSX at a value of CAD$4.23, which represents a 10.73% premium to the net asset value of CAD$3.82 per share.

On October 4, 2017, UPC issued 11,600,000 common shares for total gross proceeds of $40,600,000 in a bought-deal equity offering intended to fund purchases of uranium and for general corporate purposes.

During the month of December 2017, the Corporation completed the purchase of an additional 630,000 pounds U 3 O 8 at an average cost of US$20.53 (CAD$26.32) per pound U 3 O 8 . In total, the Corporation has purchased 1,350,000 pounds U 3 O 8 at an average cost of US$20.40 (CAD$25.90) per pound U 3 O 8 with the proceeds of the October 2017 financing.

