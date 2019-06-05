The state of Vermont has released a new sampling plan for PFAS chemicals.

The sampling plan details how the state will identify and characterize PFAS contamination in soil, groundwater, and surface water.

Chuck Schwer, Director of Vermont’s Waste Management and Prevention Division, says the chemicals are pervasive.

“With this sampling plan we share a statewide background soil testing study we did, where really, virtually every soil sample that we took in areas we didn’t expect to find PFAS compounds we found PFAS.”

PFAS chemicals in high concentrations are believed to be linked to ill health effects.

The state is seeking comment on the plan from state residents through June 18th.

Members of the public can submit comments in one of three ways by June 18, 2019:

Visit dec.vermont.gov/commissioners-office/pfoa to submit comments online Email Chuck Schwer, Director of Vermont’s Waste Management and Prevention Division, at chuck.schwer@vermont.gov Mail comments to Waste Management and Prevention Division – Davis 1, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620-3704

To learn more about Vermont’s latest PFAS sampling strategy and to get more information on the State’s PFAS investigation, visit dec.vermont.gov/commissioners-office/pfoa.

*Original article online at https://www.wamc.org/post/vermont-releases-pfas-sampling-plan