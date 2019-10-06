BARGARH: Ahead of Bijepur bypoll, villagers of Putukigrinjel under the block have threatened to boycott the election over their demands. The decision has been taken by the villagers as none of the political parties which contested the last by-election as well as General Election addressed their problems. Comprising three Wards, the village has a population of 1,500 persons.

According to the villagers, groundwater in the village is contaminated with fluoride due to which most of them have been affected by fluorosis. The village has a pond, a dug well and hand pump, but all are contaminated. Although the district administration had announced to set up a rural water supply project in 2006, it is yet to come up.

The village does not have good roads and the nearest health facility is 20 km way. They have been demanding construction of all-weather road and a health centre in the village but the district administration has turned a deaf ear towards their demands.

On Friday, a group of villagers met Padampur Sub-Collector Tanmaya Kumar Darwan and submitted a memorandum. Darwan said no immediate action can be taken to meet their demands but after the bypoll, officials concerned will be sent to the village to resolve their grievances.

