WALDEN [Orange County] – The fluoride added to the village’s water supply will be up for discussion during the village’s board meeting on Tuesday and could be headed to the chopping block.

Village Manager John Revella said fluoride had been added to the water for many years but was removed in 2010.

In 2013, village dentists spoke out in favor of putting the chemical back into the water supply, Revella said. Fluoridated water reduces cavities and tooth decay, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2014, the village added fluoride back to the water supply, but now, two new board members have expressed opposition because of possible negative health impacts on consumers and the employees who must handle it, Revella said.

Trustees Faith Moore and Lynn Thompson are against it, both of whom were elected to the board in March.

Revella said the board has already received one letter against adding fluoride to the water.

The discussion is on the agenda for the Village Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Village Hall, 1 Municipal Square, Walden.

• Original article online at http://www.recordonline.com/news/20170605/walden-may-remove-fluoride-from-water-supply