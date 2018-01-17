PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Village of Walden, Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday, January 22, 2018 on the Third Floor of the Municipal Building, One Municipal Square, Walden, NY at 11am.

AGENDA

Water Fluoridation Presentation – NYS Department of Health

And any other business that may come before the Board

The Village of Walden will make every effort to assure that the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Anyone requiring special assistance and/or accommodations should contact the Village Clerk.

Tara Bliss, Village Clerk

*Original notice online at https://villageofwalden.org/1-22-18-special-meeting