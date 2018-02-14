WALDEN – The Village of Walden’s plan to remove fluoride from the water supply by March will be delayed until May.
The Village Board approved a second resolution during its meeting last week to stop adding fluoride to the water supply, a step required after misinterpretation of a 2015 state law regarding fluoride removal.
The board approved a similar resolution in October, citing concerns about the health of citizens.
The new law requires the village consult with health professionals before making a decision and then giving residents 90-day notice before the removal.
The village board met with officials from the state Department of Health in January, a meeting that should have happened before the village approved the removal, DOH Attorney Megan Mutolo said.
Village Manager John Revella said the village’s attorney interpreted the law differently, to mean the village did not need to consult with the DOH before the vote.
The October resolution planned to end fluoride addition on March 1. Now, the second resolution following the meeting with the state means fluoride will be removed on May 15, Revella said.
Walden is the first municipality to remove fluoride from the water system since the new requirements became law in 2015, said DOH spokesperson Ben Rosen.
Fluoride was previously removed from Walden’s water in 2010, but added back to the water supply in 2014.
*Original article online at http://www.recordonline.com/news/20180213/waldens-fluoride-removal-from-water-plan-delayed