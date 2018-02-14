Fluoride Action Network

Walden’s fluoride removal from water plan delayed

Source: Times Herald-Record | February 14th, 2018 | By Amanda Spadaro
Location: United States, New York

WALDEN – The Village of Walden’s plan to remove fluoride from the water supply by March will be delayed until May.

The Village Board approved a second resolution during its meeting last week to stop adding fluoride to the water supply, a step required after misinterpretation of a 2015 state law regarding fluoride removal.

The board approved a similar resolution in October, citing concerns about the health of citizens.

The new law requires the village consult with health professionals before making a decision and then giving residents 90-day notice before the removal.

The village board met with officials from the state Department of Health in January, a meeting that should have happened before the village approved the removal, DOH Attorney Megan Mutolo said.

Village Manager John Revella said the village’s attorney interpreted the law differently, to mean the village did not need to consult with the DOH before the vote.

The October resolution planned to end fluoride addition on March 1. Now, the second resolution following the meeting with the state means fluoride will be removed on May 15, Revella said.

Walden is the first municipality to remove fluoride from the water system since the new requirements became law in 2015, said DOH spokesperson Ben Rosen.

Fluoride was previously removed from Walden’s water in 2010, but added back to the water supply in 2014.

Fluoridated water in the region

Orange County

Eleven of the county’s 158 community water systems have added or have enough naturally occurring fluoride in the water.

Water system | Fluoride status |Population served

Harriman Village |Naturally occurring | 5,000

Highland Falls Village |Added |4,400

Middletown City |Added |30,000

Newburgh City | Added | 28,000

Walden Village | Added | 7,007

Newburgh Consolidated Water District | Added | 23,000

Rock Terrace Trailer Park |Naturally occurring |108

USMA – Stoney Lonesome System |Added |4,000

USMA – Lusk System |Added |8,000

Highlands Water District #1 | Buys water with added fluoride |2,000

Wawayanda Water District #1 | Buys water with added fluoride |300

Sullivan County

Two of the county’s 88 community water systems have fluoride.

Water system | Fluoride status | Population served

Monticello Village | Added | 8,000

Adelaar Water District |Buys water with added fluoride |1,000

Ulster County

Three of the county’s 116 community water systems have fluoride.

Water system |Fluoride status |Population served

Mirror Lake Trailer Park |Naturally occurring | 62

Marlborough Water District |Buys water with added fluoride | 3,248

Skytop Apartments | Naturally occurring |150

Source: New York State Department of Health, 2016 data

*Original article online at http://www.recordonline.com/news/20180213/waldens-fluoride-removal-from-water-plan-delayed

