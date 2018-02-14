WALDEN – The Village of Walden’s plan to remove fluoride from the water supply by March will be delayed until May.

The Village Board approved a second resolution during its meeting last week to stop adding fluoride to the water supply, a step required after misinterpretation of a 2015 state law regarding fluoride removal.

The board approved a similar resolution in October, citing concerns about the health of citizens.

The new law requires the village consult with health professionals before making a decision and then giving residents 90-day notice before the removal.

The village board met with officials from the state Department of Health in January, a meeting that should have happened before the village approved the removal, DOH Attorney Megan Mutolo said.

Village Manager John Revella said the village’s attorney interpreted the law differently, to mean the village did not need to consult with the DOH before the vote.

The October resolution planned to end fluoride addition on March 1. Now, the second resolution following the meeting with the state means fluoride will be removed on May 15, Revella said.

Walden is the first municipality to remove fluoride from the water system since the new requirements became law in 2015, said DOH spokesperson Ben Rosen.

Fluoride was previously removed from Walden’s water in 2010, but added back to the water supply in 2014.

Fluoridated water in the region Orange County Eleven of the county’s 158 community water systems have added or have enough naturally occurring fluoride in the water. Water system | Fluoride status |Population served Harriman Village |Naturally occurring | 5,000 Highland Falls Village |Added |4,400 Middletown City |Added |30,000 Newburgh City | Added | 28,000 Walden Village | Added | 7,007 Newburgh Consolidated Water District | Added | 23,000 Rock Terrace Trailer Park |Naturally occurring |108 USMA – Stoney Lonesome System |Added |4,000 USMA – Lusk System |Added |8,000 Highlands Water District #1 | Buys water with added fluoride |2,000 Wawayanda Water District #1 | Buys water with added fluoride |300 Sullivan County Two of the county’s 88 community water systems have fluoride. Water system | Fluoride status | Population served Monticello Village | Added | 8,000 Adelaar Water District |Buys water with added fluoride |1,000 Ulster County Three of the county’s 116 community water systems have fluoride. Water system |Fluoride status |Population served Mirror Lake Trailer Park |Naturally occurring | 62 Marlborough Water District |Buys water with added fluoride | 3,248 Skytop Apartments | Naturally occurring |150 Source: New York State Department of Health, 2016 data

