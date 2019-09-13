On Thursday, May 30, 2019, the University of Washington School of Public Health published an open letter written by Dean Hilary Godwin and the deans of five other University of Washington Health Sciences schools in support of fluoridating other people’s drinking water without their informed consent.

These deans collectively insisted that water fluoridation is a safe and effective public health measure “for people of all ages” and suggested that anyone indicating otherwise is guilty of spreading “misinformation“. They claimed that all of the “over 204 million Americans living in fluoridated communities” are fortunate to have access to the “health and economic benefits of this vital public health measure“.

The 5 additional Deans who signed this letter are:

Gary T. Chiodo, DMD, FACD, Interim Dean, School of Dentistry

Paul Ramsey, MD, Dean, School of Medicine

Azita Emami, PhD, MSN, RNT, RN, FAAN, Dean, School of Nursing

Sean D. Sullivan, BScPharm, PhD, Dean, School of Pharmacy

Edwina Uehara, PhD, MSW, Dean, School of Social Work

This letter prompted a formal Freedom of Information records request to the Washington State Department of Health.

The Department’s response (shown below) revealed the same disturbing reality as with all Ontario and Alberta institutions we have contacted thus far: they have ZERO peer reviewed studies to suggest that fluoride exposure during pregnancy is safe with respect to childhood IQ or ADHD.

Not even 1 “crappy” study to counter the rapidly emerging, rigorous, government-funded studies linking maternal fluoride exposure (at levels common in U.S. and Canadian fluoridated cities) to lowered IQs and increased ADHD symptoms in children.

From: Joyner, Samuel S (DOH) <samuel.joyner@doh.wa.gov>

Date: Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 6:57 PM

Subject: Public records request

Dear Christine Massey:

We received your public records request on June 1, 2019 for the following records:

“All public record(s) containing, or citing, any published, primary, peer-reviewed scientific research study (or studies) of fluoride exposure during pregnancy showing that fluoride exposure during pregnancy is safe with respect to IQ or ADHD symptoms in human offspring.”

The Department of Health has no records responsive to your public records request. Since there were no identified records responsive to your request, this request is considered closed.

I conducted an electronic search of Prevention and Community Health’s shared drives for the search terms, “Fluoride, pregnancy, IQ, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, ADHD and human offspring.”

In searching for records that could be responsive to your request, we identified the locations where the record’s would most likely reside within DOH and performed the following steps:

· Conducted a centralized electronic search for records stored on agency shared drives

