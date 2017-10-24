BHUBANESWAR: AS fluoride contamination of groundwater continues to be a vexing problem in many parts of the State, the Government on Monday directed the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department to install water purification system that could remove fluoride from water.The department has been given a target to install filter for removal of fluoride from water drawn from 105 tube-wells and sanitary wells in areas where ground water is contaminated by the end this financial year.

As more than 2,600 habitations in the State do not have safe drinking water supply due to contamination of fluoride and heavy metals at the sources, the State Government has decided to install fluoride water filters in those location to ensure supply of safe drinking water.In 2016-17, the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation had given a target to the State Government to provide safe drinking water to 800 villages affected by contamination of ground water. As per the progress report of the State, about 118 villages affected by water contamination have been provided with safe drinking water from nearby sources.

Even as 18 of the 30 districts of the State are affected by the problem of ground water contamination, the State Government is facing financial difficulties for installing community water purification plants (CWPPs) in the affected districts, official sources said.Chief Secretary AP Padhi on Monday reviewed the drinking water supply programmes of the department at a high level meeting here.

Of the 1,57,773 habitations in the State, about 97 pc has been covered under rural water supply schemes. While a majority of the State’s population meet their drinking water needs from tube wells, about 42 pc are covered under pipe water supply scheme.The Chief Secretary asked to Department to create a data base of the total habitations and per head supply of water.

*Original article online at http://www.newindianexpress.com/states/odisha/2017/oct/24/water-filters-to-check-fluoride-content-1681161.html