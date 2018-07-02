Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, District Chief Executive for Bongo has stressed that government has put up a comprehensive water supply programme to address the water needs of the constituents in the Bongo district.

He envisaged that access to water supply would increase from current 84.7 per cent to 100 per cent by 2025.

To fulfil this, the DCE said challenges related to fluoride concentration in the water table that affected a greater number of the constituents was being given attention as the Assembly had designed a potable water scheme to construct boreholes throughout communities in the district.

This would ensure that all communities in the district got safe drinking water while they waited for the major one by 2025.

The DCE said the Assembly was running a pilot programme in partnership with a foundation in the Netherlands to treat fluoride in affected boreholes and wells in the district and 10 households in each community would be piloted on the programme and added that this would improve water usage in the district.

Mr Ayinbisa said even though boreholes in some communities had been capped due to their high fluoride content, he hoped the situation would permanently be fixed to bring relief to the people in the district.

He indicated that the district Assembly had provided 10 boreholes in addition to similar interventions from the UNDP that provided additional 10 boreholes and said the Ministry of special Initiatives had provided six solar mechanised boreholes to the district.

He expressed gratitude to Water Aid Ghana (WAG) for the provision of water to the district and indicated that WAG had provided 20 boreholes and five solar powered systems to the district.

*Original article online at https://www.modernghana.com/news/865344/water-for-all-declared-in-bongo-district-by-the-year-2025.html